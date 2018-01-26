Coldwater wins I8 showdown over Marshall

COLDWATER, Mich--- Coldwater entered the night 9-1 looking to avenge their only loss of the year to Marshall. The Cardinals got the job done and came away with the 58-35 win and they improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the Interstate 8.

