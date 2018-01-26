Community invited to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Posted 12:05 PM, January 26, 2018, by

Catholic Schools Week starts next week, and it's mission is to celebrate how a Catholic education can provide lifelong benefits not just for students, but also their communities.

Now through February 3, Catholic schools in West Michigan will be  hosting many altruistic events for their community. These events include assembling thank-you baskets for emergency respondents, holding food drives for neighbors in need, and hosting open houses for the community to learn more about the Catholic schools.

In addition to all these events, there will be a special Mass with Bishop Walkowiak on Tuesday, January 30.

For a complete schedule of events, open houses, or to learn more about scholarships, visit catholicschools4u.org.

