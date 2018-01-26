× ESPN explores handling of sexual assault, violence reports at MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An in-depth investigative report by ESPN’s Outside the Lines program is taking a look at how sexual assault and violence complaints have been handled at Michigan State University over the course of the last several years.

The show is reporting they have obtained never-before-publicized reports of sexual or violent incidents involving members of Michigan State’s men’s basketball program, including a undergraduate student-assistant coach who was criminally charged for punching a female MSU student in the face at a bar in 2010 and later was accused of sexually assaulting a different female student. The coach remained with the team through the Final Four run in that year’s NCAA tournament.

ESPN had requested interviews with several MSU administrators earlier this week, including Athletic Director Mark Hollis. Hollis resigned Friday.

A spokesperson for MSU released a statement to ESPN’s Outside the Lines that says, in part:

“Over the past several years, we have dedicated significant new resources to strengthening our efforts to combat sexual violence. Every day, people across campus are working diligently on this critical issue. We acknowledge, however, that we have sometimes fallen short of our goal and the expectations of others. It is clear more needs to be done, and we are using every resource available to get better.”

To see a ESPN Outside the Lines report, click here. The Outside the Lines program that will focus on Michigan State is set to air Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.