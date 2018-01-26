Former ICE agent enters plea in federal bribery case

DETROIT (AP) — A former federal agent has pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy in a case involving a suburban Detroit lawyer.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 49-year-old Clifton Divers appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

Authorities have said Divers used his position as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement–Homeland Security Investigations agent to obtain deferrals of deportations and other immigration benefits for non-citizen foreign nationals.

Attorney Charles Busse pleaded guilty in 2016 to bribery and conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax evasion and failing to report payments of more than $10,000. Busse of Birmingham was accused of paying bribes for deportation deferrals and other benefits for clients. He was sentenced last year to three years in prison.

