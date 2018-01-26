Godwin Heights rolls to victory over the Chix

Posted 11:14 PM, January 26, 2018, by

ZEELAND, Mich--- Godwin Heights entered the night 10-1 and the Wolverines took the show on the road to take on Zeeland East. The Wolverines improved to 11-1 with the 66-38 win over the Chix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s