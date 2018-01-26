Godwin Heights rolls to victory over the Chix

ZEELAND, Mich--- Godwin Heights entered the night 10-1 and the Wolverines took the show on the road to take on Zeeland East. The Wolverines improved to 11-1 with the 66-38 win over the Chix.
