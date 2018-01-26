Hepatitis A confirmed in Allegan County

Posted 1:42 PM, January 26, 2018, by

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The hepatitis A outbreak in southeastern Michigan has reached our side of the state.

The Allegan County Health Department says that there is a confirmed case of hepatitis A in an Allegan County resident.  They have determined the Allegan case is linked to the outbreak in southeastern Michigan.

Officials say that the person with hepatitis A is not considered to be a high threat of spreading the disease.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be prevented with a vaccine, according to the health department.  It is spread through contaminated food or water with infected feces or contaminated objects.  Transmission occurs easily among sexual partners and living in close and crowded living conditions, such as shelters.  Risk factors include being homeless or using transient housing, drug use and incarceration.  Men who have sex with men and sex workers are also at higher risk, according to officials.

Most people with hepatitis A recover without long-term consequences, but those with other health conditions can have serious implications.

To get vaccinated, contact the Allegan County Health Department at 269-673-5411. Click here to learn more about hepatitis A and the Michigan outbreak here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Diane Boysen

    You could at least let the public know WHICH area of Allegan County and if they are or are not a person handling food for the public or shut in seniors.

    Reply