Hepatitis A confirmed in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The hepatitis A outbreak in southeastern Michigan has reached our side of the state.

The Allegan County Health Department says that there is a confirmed case of hepatitis A in an Allegan County resident. They have determined the Allegan case is linked to the outbreak in southeastern Michigan.

Officials say that the person with hepatitis A is not considered to be a high threat of spreading the disease.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be prevented with a vaccine, according to the health department. It is spread through contaminated food or water with infected feces or contaminated objects. Transmission occurs easily among sexual partners and living in close and crowded living conditions, such as shelters. Risk factors include being homeless or using transient housing, drug use and incarceration. Men who have sex with men and sex workers are also at higher risk, according to officials.

Most people with hepatitis A recover without long-term consequences, but those with other health conditions can have serious implications.

To get vaccinated, contact the Allegan County Health Department at 269-673-5411. Click here to learn more about hepatitis A and the Michigan outbreak here.