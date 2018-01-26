Morning Buzz: 5 things to know Jan. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The White Hurricane sounds like a fancy beverage, but those who were around West Michigan 40 years ago really know what it means.

Temperatures were mild this weekend, but 40 years ago a massive blizzard hit the area in 1978. Hence, the nickname "White Hurricane" was born.

The blizzard dumped more than 19 inches of snow in Grand Rapids, 28 in Grand Haven, and almost 34 inches in Muskegon over the course of four days.

Forecasters say it was an atmospheric phenomenon with extreme low pressures that they rarely see.

2. It might still be winter, but some people have summer on their mind. Take a look at the official poster for this year's Festival of the Arts.

Artist Chris Laporte designed the poster, and he won the very first ArtPrize back in 2010 with his piece called "Cavalry, American Officers, 1921."

This will be the 49th year for Festival of the Arts. It began back in 1970 as a celebration of the art community, and of Alexander Calder's famous sculpture in downtown Grand Rapids, called "La Grande Vitesse."

Festival of the Arts kicks off June 1 with food and entertainment.

3. All things wedding will be at DeVos Place for the Bridal Show on Saturday.

There will be local vendors, who will have booths to show off their products and services. A fashion show will start at 1 p.m. to show off wedding gowns, tuxes and more. To top it all off, there will also be a horse drawn carriage on display.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets cost $10 at the door.

4. The Huntin Time Expo is also happening this weekend, but this expo is at the Delta Plex in Walker.

There will be more than 350 booths, plus deals on gear. Along with all the deals, there will be hunting seminars visitors can attend.

The expo goes from 1 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and admission costs $10.

5. Fox 17 honored some of the people making a difference in West Michigan, by holding the annual Pay It Forward Awards Gala.

All of our monthly winners from last year came together in one room Thursday to be honored for what they do to make West Michigan a better place.

90-year-old Marie DeVries, who has spent the past 20 years delivering meals to the elderly and home-bound, was named the Fox 17 Pay It Forward Person of the Year.

We also awarded six winners in special categories ranging from firefighter of the year, to business of the year.