MSP: Woman’s car stolen after she went inside gas station to pay clerk

MOTTVILLE, Mich. — A woman who went inside a gas station to buy something came back out to find her car had been stolen.

The auto theft happened at the Marathon gas station off US-12 in Mottville just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Michigan State Police say the vehicle that was stolen is described as a gray 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with significant rust damage to the front and rear bumpers.

A Posey Auto Sales sticker is located on the tail gate in black lettering, and the vehicle has a Michigan license plate of L0RIANN.

Prior to the theft, police say, a maroon Dodge Durango, possibly a late 90s model, was seen driving around the back of the station.

A person of interest was then observed exiting the passenger side of the Durango, and walked back around to the front of the Marathon Station.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.