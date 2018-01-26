× MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis resigns

(AP) Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Hollis has been in the job for 10 years.

He announced his retirement on Friday, two days after Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon stepped down amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Nassar, a former school employee accused of dozens of molesting girls and young women for years. Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics, where he abused some of the world’s elite gymnasts, including several Olympians.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

More to come…