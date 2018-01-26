Live – Michigan State University – Board of Trustees Meeting

MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis resigns

Posted 11:21 AM, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:22AM, January 26, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 8: Led by committee chairman Mark Hollis, the NCAA Basketball Tournament Selection Committee meets on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(AP) Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Hollis has been in the job for 10 years.

He announced his retirement on Friday, two days after Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon stepped down amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Nassar, a former school employee accused of dozens of molesting girls and young women for years. Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics, where he abused some of the world’s elite gymnasts, including several Olympians.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

More to come…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment