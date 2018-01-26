× MSU names acting president

(AP) Michigan State University has named its vice president to serve as acting president in the wake of Lou Ann Simon’s resignation over the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Bill Beekman is expected to serve in an interim role until the board of trustees can hire an interim president and then a permanent leader. The decision was announced Friday at the campus in East Lansing, Michigan.

The move came hours after athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement.

Beekman is vice president and secretary of the board of trustees. He previously led the MSU Alumni Association and first began working at the university in 1995. He has an undergraduate degree from the school.

Nassar was a sports doctor for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced this week to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.