Police: Suspects arrested have possible tie to Comstock Township robbery

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports possible progress in its investigation of the January 23rd armed robbery of Monro Muffler Brake & Service.

Undersheriff James VanDyken tells FOX 17 “we are following up a lead with suspects arrested” by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

No further details are being released about the status of the investigation, including what the suspects were arrested for – and their possible connection to the armed robbery.

The holdup happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at 2351 S. Sprinkle Road according to police, who say the robber implied he had a weapon.

They also say he was wearing jeans and a dark blue- or black-hooded sweatshirt, with the hood pulled tightly around his face.

A police sniffing dog later was brought to the scene, but was unable to track the suspect, according to a written statement.

Anyone with more information about the case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (269)-383-8748, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.