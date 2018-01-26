Ranger boys top Huskies in the Battle of Forest Hills

GRAND RAIPDS, Mich--- Forest Hills Central entered the night on an 8 game winning streak and they hosted cross town rival Forest Hills Northern. The Rangers won 60-46 behind 16 points from Tyler George and Ryan Dunn and James Scholler chipped in 13 points a piece.

