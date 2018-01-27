× Missing 64-year-old Grand Rapids man is found

UPDATE: Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Grand Rapids Police announced that Johnson had been located.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Richard Lee “Rick” Johnson, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, is a 64-year-old white male who has recently suffered a stroke. It appears that he left his family’s home Saturday morning at around 8 a.m. and walked in an unknown direction.

He does not have a vehicle.

He was last seen wearing a Home Depot hat, a gray sweatshirt and blue pajama pants. He can be highly confused and agitated at times due to his medical condition.

He appears to be suffering from a sort of mild dementia and may not know who he is or where he lives. He has no identification with him and no money.

He was last seen in the area of Sweet Street NE and Forrest Avenue NE so the area around Plainfield Avenue between Knapp and Leonard is of particular interest.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400.