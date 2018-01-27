Fire breaks out at York Creek Apartments

Posted 7:51 AM, January 27, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37AM, January 27, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to a fire at York Creek Apartments.

The first call came in just after 7 a.m. Saturday at a building in the 4900 block of Chasseral Drive NW.

Dispatchers tell us the fire started on a balcony and then quickly spread to a building with 24-units.

We're told everyone was able to evacuate.

The fire was still burning as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates.

