Former Kent Co. Prosecutor Bill Forsyth to head MSU investigation

LANSING, Mich. – Former Kent County Prosecutor Bill Forsyth has been appointed by Attorney General Bill Schuette to lead the investigation into Michigan State University’s involvement in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

Schuette made the announcement Saturday at a press conference in Lansing.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the school’s handling of the Nassar case.

Nassar, a former doctor for the MSU women’s gymnastics team, was sentenced this week to 40 -175 years in prison for abusing over 150 women and girls over several years during medical exams. He was also sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned Wednesday in response to the public backlash. MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis also resigned on Friday.

