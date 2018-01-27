Former Kent Co. Prosecutor Bill Forsyth to head MSU investigation

Posted 12:24 PM, January 27, 2018, by , Updated at 12:43PM, January 27, 2018

Bill Forsyth, MSU Lead Investigator, 1/27/18

LANSING, Mich. – Former Kent County Prosecutor Bill Forsyth has been appointed by Attorney General Bill Schuette to lead the investigation into Michigan State University’s involvement in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

Schuette made the announcement Saturday at a press conference in Lansing.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the school’s handling of the Nassar case.

Nassar, a former doctor for the MSU women’s gymnastics team, was sentenced this week to 40 -175 years in prison for abusing over 150 women and girls over several years during medical exams.  He was also sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned Wednesday in response to the public backlash.  MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis also resigned on Friday.

We’ll have more from Lansing on FOX 17 News at 10:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s