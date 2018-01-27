Know the Law – Michigan Snowmobile Laws

(FOX 17) -- Michigan has more than 321,000 registered snowmobiles and over 6,200 miles of designated trails. Unfortunately in recent years, Michigan snowmobiling fatalities have climbed.
In 2015-2016, there were 24 deaths related to snowmobiles - an increase of 10 deaths over the 2014-2015 snowmobile season.
3 Main Points:
- May generally operate on public highways
- Must be registered with the State of Michigan
- Illegal to drive snowmobile while intoxicated
1 Comment
Kevin Rahe
Actually, snowmobiles are prohibited on the plowed shoulder of state routes (e.g. M-37, M-57) except where posted otherwise, and in some counties (such as Kent) they are prohibited from the plowed shoulder of all roads.