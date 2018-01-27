Know the Law – Michigan Snowmobile Laws

Posted 9:00 AM, January 27, 2018, by

(FOX 17) -- Michigan has more than 321,000 registered snowmobiles and over 6,200 miles of designated trails. Unfortunately in recent years, Michigan snowmobiling fatalities have climbed.

In 2015-2016, there were 24 deaths related to snowmobiles - an increase of 10 deaths over the 2014-2015 snowmobile season.

3 Main Points:
- May generally operate on public highways
- Must be registered with the State of Michigan
- Illegal to drive snowmobile while intoxicated

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Kevin Rahe

    Actually, snowmobiles are prohibited on the plowed shoulder of state routes (e.g. M-37, M-57) except where posted otherwise, and in some counties (such as Kent) they are prohibited from the plowed shoulder of all roads.

    Reply