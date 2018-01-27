Police: Dog killed after attacking child, man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- An investigation underway after police say a dog bit two people and attacked another dog before police shot and killed it.

This happened at a home in the 1500 block of East Stockbridge in Kalamazoo just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found that the Rottweiler bit an 11-year-old in his arm then attacked another dog before biting an adult in his hand.

Officers called animal control to assist and were able to corner the dog in a fenced in yard.

However, due to the threat the dog was posing to officers and the public, an officer shot and killed the dog.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say it is not yet clear if the Rottweiler's owner will face criminal charges.

This is the second dog attack in Kalamazoo that we have reported on in the last month in the 1100 block of Lay Boulevard in Kalamazoo that left a child in critical condition.