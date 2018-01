Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- 'AfterWERQ Dance Fitness Party' is happening today in downtown Grand Rapids.

The cardio dance class takes the concept of a nightclub setting, where participants can stay and have a cocktail after their workout.

The event is at Mulligan's Pub from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are 12 dollars in advance and 15 at the door.