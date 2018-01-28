Colder temperatures continue to arrive in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a sun and cloud mix throughout the day with more clouds than sun at times. Cooler air as arrived, but temperatures still remain above average for this time of year. Winds will stay calm working out of the north northwest. Any snow shower chances wait until the second half of the day late this evening continuing into Monday.

Sunday is forecasted to have snow showers mainly widespread around town and very light. We do not expect any travel impacts and very little accumulations if any of possible a half an inch to an inch max. The snow showers are expected to hold off until after sunset mainly along or south of I-96, but really focusing near I-94. Communities in these areas could wake up Monday morning with some light snow before heading out for the Monday morning commute.

West Michigan will see the temperatures roller coaster continue as we have a very brief break from the colder temperatures mid-week. There is no major system in our full forecast, but still chances for rain and snow. No large impacts are expected from any of these events. We will though be keeping an eye on the transition between rain and snow on Wednesday. Winter is not over as February looks to start off bringing more arctic air and lake effect snow showers for next weekend.