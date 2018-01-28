Detroit officer who was shot in head dies

Posted 3:06 PM, January 28, 2018, by

DETROIT (FOX NEWS) — Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a shooting last week.

Doss, along with other officers, had responded to a domestic violence call on Wednesday night when he was shot in the head.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

