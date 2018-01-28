Griffins Win Third Straight

Posted 12:01 AM, January 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins overcame a 1-0 first period lead by the Icehogs to come back and win 4-1 at home Saturday evening.

The win marks the Griffins third straight win as they head into the All-Star break.

