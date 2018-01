Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND, Mich. -- Allegan County Central Dispatch says they received lots of calls Sunday afternoon after a loose cow was seen running down the highway.

It happened along the northbound lanes of US-131 near Wayland. Dispatchers say the cow escaped from a nearby ranch and was running southbound.

The unidentified cow has since been returned home.

(Video credit: Travis Shattuck)