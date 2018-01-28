× Over 70 marijuana plants seized from home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two men from Kalamazoo will be facing many different drug charges after a search-and-seizure Saturday night.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of North Drake Road because of an investigation that people were making and selling marijuana out of the home.

Officers found several residents inside along with over 70 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, over five pounds of process marijuana, and a large amount of money believed to be from drug sales.

A 49-year-old resident and a 31-year-old resident will be facing many drug charges.

Further charges are pending for two residents that were also in the home.