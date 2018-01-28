Over 70 marijuana plants seized from home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two men from Kalamazoo will be facing many different drug charges after a search-and-seizure Saturday night.
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of North Drake Road because of an investigation that people were making and selling marijuana out of the home.
Officers found several residents inside along with over 70 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, over five pounds of process marijuana, and a large amount of money believed to be from drug sales.
A 49-year-old resident and a 31-year-old resident will be facing many drug charges.
Further charges are pending for two residents that were also in the home.
1 Comment
Common Cents
Total waste of tax payer money and medicine. I don’t understand how police can look themselves in the mirror when they ruin lives of people that are doing absolutely no harm to anyone else. You have to be a different species to completely lack empathy like that.