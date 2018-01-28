Steigenga Breaks Cornerstone All-Time Scoring Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kyle Steigenga needed just seven points on Saturday to break the all-time scoring record of 2,772 at Cornerstone University.

He passed with flying colors.

The senior recorded 19 points in Cornerstone's 81-62 win over Madonna in front of a crowd filled with family, friends, alumni and the former record holder, Jared Crandell.

Steigenga was presented with a plaque after the game to commemorate the special day, but the senior's focus as always was on the team.

"We have a very good team. A great balanced team," he said after the win. "I couldn't do the things I'm doing right now without my teammates over the years and all the great players I've played with, so I think that will help for sure just having gone through this one and just being ready for the next one. It will be fun."

The next one, of course, is the approaching state scoring record. But according to Coach Elders, Steigenga is one of the most humble players he knows.

"He's just a special young man. He's mentally tough. Nothing bothers him. No one can get in his head and he just goes to work and does his job and does it very humbly. I mean you wouldn't think he's got all these accolades and accomplishments just by the way he, he's just such a humble young man and I think that's what everyone appreciates about him."