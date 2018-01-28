The Flying Dutch would come back from a 14 point first half deficit, but it would not be enough as Trine went on to win 58-55.
Trine Hands Hope Women First Loss
-
Calvin Women Ready for Undefeated Hope on Saturday
-
Opple leads Hope past Adrian
-
Local woman becoming the first female 19k Armored Crewmember from West Michigan
-
First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas
-
Dozens of victims confront ex-doctor during sentencing
-
-
Celebrities join march for women’s rights, encourage voting
-
Obama to Prince Harry: Leaders must use care on social media
-
RNC cuts fundraising ties to Roy Moore
-
Louis C.K. says he misused his power and ‘brought pain’
-
Al Franken on Capitol Hill says ‘There are no magic words that I can say to regain your trust’
-
-
Judge grills Nassar over his fear of ‘facing witnesses,’ more speak out
-
Hope Women Remain Undefeated, Win Over Calvin
-
Franken’s support fades as female Democrats seek resignation