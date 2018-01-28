Trine Hands Hope Women First Loss

Posted 12:09 AM, January 28, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The top two teams in the MIAA conference faced off on Saturday afternoon at Devos Fieldhouse as the Hope women hosted Trine.

The Flying Dutch would come back from a 14 point first half deficit, but it would not be enough as Trine went on to win 58-55.

