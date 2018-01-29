Allendale Senior Motivates Wrestling Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Allendale senior Zach Deboer was born with only one hand, but after being encouraged by one of his teachers in middle school, Zach began wrestling.

"My sixth grade science coach, Mr. Piccard, he told me I should wrestle," Zach said. "So that`s what kind of got me into wrestling in sixth grade so sixth, seventh, and eighth, and then freshman year I quit because it was hard. And I came back my sophomore year."

And the whole team was pretty happy he returned.

"He has been just an absolute motivator to the rest of our team," Coach Duane Watson added. "He`s always the first one back to the center of the mat. A lot of guys will take their time, they`ll tie their shoes, they`ll want a drink all that - not Zach. I don`t care if it`s practice or a meet, he is back in the center and he psychs out so many people because he`s got a motor that never quits."

If Zach could give any advice to kids in a similar situation as him, he would tell them that they are their only obstacle.

"The only thing stopping you is yourself, so once you learn to embrace your ability it doesn`t become an issue."