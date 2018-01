× Crash causes power outage for thousands of customers Monday morning

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Approximately 2,300 customers lost power in Kent County near the intersection of 44th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW Monday just before 8 a.m.

According to a spokesman from Consumers Energy, a vehicle struck a pole near 2120 44th Street SW causing the widespread power outage.

Consumers Energy was able to restore the power around 9 a.m..