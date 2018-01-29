× Wrong-way crash closes major Grand Rapids intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating a serious crash at a major Grand Rapids intersection.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Leonard and Fuller NE.

Police say that a 33-year-old man was driving a pickup truck south on Fuller in the northbound lanes collided with a 75-year-old man driving an SUV heading north. The pickup truck then went off the road and hit a pole.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV suffered only minor injuries.

Police are still investigating as to why the driver was on the wrong side of Fuller.