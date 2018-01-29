Five people arrested after pizza delivery robberies over the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they have arrested five people after two pizza delivery drivers were robbed over the weekend.

Police say the first robbery happened Friday at about 10:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Neland SE. The second happened just after midnight Monday morning, also in the same block of 1100 Neland SE. A police K9 led police to a home in the 1000 block of Alto SE, where police surrounded the home.

Police got a search warrant and say they found evidence of both robberies. Five of the six occupants of the home were arrested. Two will be charged with Armed Robbery and the other three for outstanding warrants and other charges.

Anyone with further information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or message them on their Facebook page, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.