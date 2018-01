GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral services have been announced for longtime philanthropist John Canepa.

The former president and CEO of Old Kent Bank passed away last Thursday. He was 87.

Services will be held at at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids.

Canepa was a member of the Downtown Development Authority and the Grand Valley Foundation for more than two decades.