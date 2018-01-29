School Closings and Cancellations

Man found dead in Detroit cold had accidental overdose

Posted 9:17 AM, January 29, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead outside a Detroit church amid frigid temperatures earlier this month died of an accidental overdose.

Police had initially said the man may have succumbed to the cold, but the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says test results found Dwayne Johnson died of cocaine and opioid toxicity. An office spokeswoman says manner of death was ruled an accident.

The 54-year-old Detroit man was found dead Jan. 1 outside Detroit’s Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Johnson’s death was reported amid bitterly cold temperatures that were blamed for contributing to a number of Michigan deaths.

