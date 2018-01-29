Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell is up for a national grant, but they need help making it happen!

Recently, a fire ripped through their barn and killed 13 of their therapy horses. The barn has since been rebuilt and they now have several horses along with seven minis, but the director says if they get the money they'll use it for a volunteer coordinator to help facilitate all of the programs and volunteers who help out at the barn.

Voting ends on February 18th. Click here to vote for Kat Welton.

2. Come to the B.O.B. to get a belly full of soup and help those in need at the Soup's On For All! fundraiser tonight.

It's hosted by Catholic Charities West Michigan, to benefit their God's Kitchen Food Pantries.

Visit every floor of the building to sample soups, breads, and desserts that were donated from local restaurants. There will also be live music and entertainment.

Plus there are bowls that volunteers painted, and guests will be able to choose one as a souvenir.

Tickets cost $60 at the door.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Museum latest exhibit, "Water's Extreme Journey," opens up this weekend.

It will teach visitors about the science behind the earth's water cycle and the importance of water conservation.

The museum says visitors will be transformed into droplets of water, and will journey through rivers, lakes, and more before reaching the ocean.

The exhibit included in general admission, and opens February 3, the same day the museum will hold its 2018 Ethnic Heritage Festival.

4. The annual Orchid Show happened in Grand Rapids this past weekend.

Vendors from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, as well as Michigan, came out to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park to show the public what these flowers are all about.

Speakers at the event touched on topics like re-potting, and which orchids are the easiest to grow for beginners.

This was the 20th year for the event.

5. Some people were utterly surprised by what was slowing down traffic, a cow!

It was loose on U.S. 131 Sunday afternoon near Wayland. Dispatchers say the cow escaped from a nearby farm, and made a run for it.

A viewer named Travis shared the video above. The cow is safe at home this morning, and off the roads.