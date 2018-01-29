Move over kids, adults are taking over GRCM for a Grown-Up Play Date

The kids usually get to have all of the fun at Grand Rapids Children's Museum, but for one night parents can leave them behind and head out for a Grown Up Play Date.
Adults can make a shrinky-dink, create a scented painting, play life-size Candy Land, enjoy a variety of treats from BarFly Ventures and New Holland Brewery.
The Grown Up Play Date is happening on February 9 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $35, but must be ordered in advance. Call (616)-235-4726 or visit grcm.org to reserve a spot.