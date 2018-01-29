Move over kids, adults are taking over GRCM for a Grown-Up Play Date

Posted 11:35 AM, January 29, 2018

The kids usually get to have all of the fun at Grand Rapids Children's Museum, but for one night parents can leave them behind and head out for a Grown Up Play Date.

Adults can make a shrinky-dink, create a scented painting, play life-size Candy Land, enjoy a variety of treats from BarFly Ventures and New Holland Brewery.

The Grown Up Play Date is happening on February 9 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $35, but must be ordered in advance. Call (616)-235-4726 or visit grcm.org to reserve a spot.

