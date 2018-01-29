Museum to host annual Ethnic Heritage Festival this weekend

Posted 10:33 AM, January 29, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is planning to host its annual Ethnic Heritage Festival Saturday.

It’s a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts, and food celebrating all cultures.

There will be a variety of organizations on-site with performances and beer tastings .

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry to the fest is part of your general admission for the museum.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the grand opening of the museum’s newest exhibit, Water Extreme Journey.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s