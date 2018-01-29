× Museum to host annual Ethnic Heritage Festival this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is planning to host its annual Ethnic Heritage Festival Saturday.

It’s a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts, and food celebrating all cultures.

There will be a variety of organizations on-site with performances and beer tastings .

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry to the fest is part of your general admission for the museum.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the grand opening of the museum’s newest exhibit, Water Extreme Journey.