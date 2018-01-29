× Part of 100th Street bridge to reopen soon

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 100th Street bridge over US-131, closed for several weeks, is expected to partially reopen this week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said Friday that the eastbound lanes of the damaged bridge will be opened while the westbound lanes will remain closed.

The bridge was expected to remain completely closed for about six months to allow for repairs after two semis hit the bridge January 12.

But engineers determined that the bridge is structurally sound and some traffic can be allowed to use it while plans are made and funding is found for repairs.

Westbound traffic will still need to use 84th Street to and from US-131.