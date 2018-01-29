South Haven residents to be interviewed by FOX News ahead of the State of the Union Address

Posted 8:01 PM, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 08:06PM, January 29, 2018

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. —  Residents in one West Michigan community will be in the national spotlight hours before President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address to the nation.

According to the Golden Brown Bakery, Inc. Facebook Page, FOX News correspondent Mike Tobin will be interviewing  South Haven area residents at the cafe Tuesday morning.

FOX News also confirmed their visit to West Michigan.

President Trump will be delivering his first State of the Union address at 9 p.m.  FOX 17 will air the speech live and will have recap and expert analysis on FOX 17 News at Ten and Eleven.

 

