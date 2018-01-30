× Bagger Dave’s closes Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– There’s one less restaurant along the East Beltline in Grand Rapids.

Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern has posted a sign on its location at 2190 E. Beltline Avenue notifying customers of the closure and thanking them for their support.

This isn’t the first closure in West Michigan, back in 2015, the restaurant chain shuttered locations in Grandville and Holland as well. According to the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids closure comes as more than a dozen other locations have also been shut down in recent weeks. Employees will be reassigned to other locations or offered severance packages, according to the GRBJ.

Bagger Dave’s now has seven locations remaining in the state, the only one in West Michigan is at 2817 Kraft Avenue SE in Cascade Township. There are also restaurants in Indiana and Ohio.