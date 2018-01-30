Fill your belly with gourmet dishes at Camp Newaygo’s “In the Moonlight” fundraiser

Posted 11:09 AM, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08AM, January 30, 2018

Summer camp holds some fond memories for many, but Camp Newaygo lets people enjoy Michigan all year round with all of their fundraisers. One event where people can treat their taste buds to some delicious food is at the "In the Moonlight" fundraiser on Saturday.

Executive Chef of Camp Newaygo Chris Gribble, and Assistant Director, Jalisa Danhof, shows off what kind of food will be served at the fundraiser this weekend.

Along with food from Ridge Specialties, there will also be live music with Jetts, cash bar, fireside s’mores, and a live auction.

All funds will go towards renovating the campgrounds.

In the Moonlight will be held at the Goei Center from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $45 per person, and can be purchased at campnewaygo.org/events or by calling (231)-652-1184.

