Forest Hills Foods adds Fast Lane at-home delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking to simply your routine and cut down your time at the grocery store, you’re in luck. Forest Hills Foods added the store-to-door option to area Kent County residents.

According to SpartanNash, customers in select zip codes, including, 49546, 49301 and 49302 now have the option of selecting the service.

The company requires customers to spend $50 minimum to be eligible.

Forest Hills Foods, located at 4668 Cascade Road, also offers curbside service to shoppers.

“The newly renovated Forest Hills Foods now features expanded local flavor; fresh and organic meat, produce, bakery and deli options; as well as gourmet and specialty food options such as cold-pressed juice, a beer station with rotating taps and Fresh Divide full-service chopping station,” according to a statement from SpartanNash.

They say all of those options are available through the Fast Lane at-home delivery.

To find out more how you can sign up for the service monthly or annually click here.