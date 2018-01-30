Hundreds of new cars gather at DeVos Place for MI International Auto Show

Posted 11:10 AM, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:45AM, January 30, 2018

Hundreds of cars from all the major dealers are heading to DeVos Place for the Michigan International Auto Show this weekend.

The auto show provides the public to see the newest cars in the market. Along with the fancy cars like Rolls Royce and Corvettes, there will be regular vehicles  like sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids and more.

Unlike some other shows, everyone is invited to sit in most of the cars on display. There will also be product specialist on hand to answer any questions guests might have about the car.

The Michigan International Auto Show will be help at DeVos Place from February 1 - 4.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids under 14, and free for kids 5 and under.

Visit grautoshow.com for more information and show times.

