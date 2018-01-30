UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSINGS

M-DOT says eastbound 100th Street over U.S.-131 has reopened

Posted 10:14 PM, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:15PM, January 30, 2018

Google Earth street view.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Michigan Department of Transportation says eastbound 100th Street has reopened over US-131 in southern Kent County – more than two weeks after a crash.

In a Tuesday-night tweet (Twitter post), M-DOT says westbound 100th Street remains closed over the freeway. 

Engineers said that oversized shipping containers being carried by two semi-trucks slammed into the bridge. M-DOT spokesman John Richard told FOX 17 a few days after the January 12 crash that it could take more than six months to completely repair the bridge.

Some beams of the overpass, the deck itself and bridge railing all were damaged.

M-DOT says further repairs remain weather dependent.

