× Man encouraging businesses in Battle Creek with billboards

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A local businessman is looking to revitalize his hometown in a unique way.

He’s taking to billboards to ask businesses to further invest in the area.

Bill Thompson says his goal is to simply bring jobs back to Battle Creek. He’s using billboards to promote job growth and wants local businesses to reinvest in the city and lure new investors into the area.

Three billboards are already up in Battle Creek. Thompson says he’ll have three more up by the end of this week. Three billboards cost him $1,250 per month.

Thompson says billboards are effective because back in the mid-1990s, he used a billboard to get a job in the city when no one would call him back after sending out dozens of resumes.

Thompson has also ordered 300 smaller signs that area businesses can place if they want to get involved.