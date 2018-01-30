× “Man vs. Food” to feature local GR restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In November owners of the Beltline Bar invited to the community to stop by and be a part of the filming of a Travel Channel Show.

All the bar released was that the Travel Channel was featuring their ‘Famous Wet Burrito’ on one of their television shows. Months after the filming the restaurant now says their establishment will be featured on “Man vs. Food” and are inviting the community to a special viewing party.

“When Beltline Bar was contacted by Travel Channel about featuring our restaurant on national television we were very excited,” said owner Jeff Lobdell. “The day we spent with Casey Webb and his crew was so much fun and we can’t wait to see the episode. Beltline Bar is honored to be part of a show that spotlights our historic restaurant and the city of Grand Rapids.”

The viewing party is on February 12th at 9 p.m. The restaurant will offer $4.99 Famous Wet Burritos and $3.99 house margaritas.