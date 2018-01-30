Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. President Trump is set to give his first State of the Union Address tonight.

Officials believe Trump will focus on jobs and the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security.

He'll also talk about the situation in North Korea, and tout his economic outlook. The speech is expected to be bipartisan.

On Monday, Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow and other Democratic leaders sent a letter to the president, asking for his infrastructure plan to include Michigan bridges, roads, water, and sewer systems, but President Trump hasn't released his plan just yet.

The address is at 9 p.m. and will air right here on Fox 17.

2. Looks like someone has some explaining to do, the word "union" is spelled wrong on some of the tickets for President Trump's first State of the Union Address. It spells union, but it has an "m" instead of an "n" at the end.

The tickets are issued by the office of the sergeant at arms and door-keeper.

They're provide for spouses and guests of members of congress, and give access to seats in the gallery. It's unclear how many of the tickets had typos, but a a source in the sergeant at arms office said all affected tickets have been reprinted and are in the process of being redistributed.

3. A local restaurant is going to be on the Travel Channel, and everyone's invited to the watch party.

The Beltline Bar in Grand Rapids will be featured on an episode of "Man vs. Food." There's a watch party at the restaurant on FEbruary 12 at 9 p.m. and it's open to the public. Happy Hour pricing will be in effect all day and night too!

The owner said spending the day with the Travel Channel and "Man vs. Food" crew was so much fun, and that he can't wait to see the episode.

4. Comedian Kevin Hart will not only be in Kalamazoo next week, but had added a summer stop in Grand Rapids.

The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour is adding more shows, including a stop at Van Andel Arena on July 22.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, with prices ranging from $40 to $130.

He'll be performing in Kalamazoo on February 9 at the Wings Event Center

5. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Virgin Atlantic is spreading the love. The airline says its new airbus will feature a "Love Suite" designed with couples in mind.

It will have three love seats in each plane, accommodating six total flyers. The planes will also feature two other special seating arrangements with "Freedom Suites" and extra-private "Corner Suites."

All three will be located in the upper cabin, and include free Wi-Fi messaging and a barista-style coffee menu.