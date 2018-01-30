× Nassar judge considering run for Supreme Court, report says

LANSING, Mich. — The Detroit News is reporting the Ingham County Circuit Court judge who sentenced Larry Nassar last week is now considering running for the Michigan Supreme Court.

The report says that Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has “been approached” about a potential run and is set to meet Tuesday with Democrats asking her to consider a campaign, she confirmed to the Detroit News.

Democratic leaders say Judge Aquilina, 59, is a good fit because she is willing to listen.

As you may know, Judge Aquilina gained national attention during Nassar’s sentencing, allowing 156 victims to testify in front of him. She ended day seven of his sentencing by saying “I just signed your death warrant”.

When asked about her potential run, Aquilina declined to discuss it any further.

“I think I would enjoy it, but I have to seriously think about taking that step, because I really also think I may be more impactful here than there, because I talk to people all the time,” Aquilina told the Detroit news.

“At the Supreme Court, you’re not hearing the citizens, you’re hearing their lawyers.”

Aquilina worked as a 55th District Court judge for four years and was elected to the 30th Circuit Court for Ingham County in 2008, according to the Detroit News.

She won re-election in 2014, and her current term runs through the end of 2020.