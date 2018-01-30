Non-profit that helps assist with mental health in danger of closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A non-profit that helps those in need in West Michigan needs some help of its own.

Recovery Academy is asking the community for help in keeping their doors open. The organization helps hundreds of people a week from everything from addiction to mental illness. They offers classes and groups that teach life skills and provides shelter as well.

Recovery Academy could close at the end of February because of a lack of funding. They were funded by Network 180 until the state cut mental health funding three years ago. Since then, the Meijer Foundation has contributed funding over that past three years, and they are willing to match $75,000 this year, the Recovery Academy needs to come up with the rest.

Click here to contribute to the Recovery Academy.