Political figures respond to ‘State of the Union’ address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following President Trump’s first official ‘State of the Union’ address Tuesday night – and the Democratic response from Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a number of Michigan political figures gave their responses – predictably, along political lines. Below are some of the news releases sent out on their behalf:

Stabenow Statement on State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) released a statement following the 2018 State of the Union Address:

“Tonight, I was honored to be joined by Michigan Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran Jim McCloughan at the State of the Union Address. His participation is a reminder to all of us that we cannot take our values as a country or the people who keep us safe for granted. I remain committed to working with Republicans, Democrats, and the White House to get things done for Michigan families.”

This week, Senator Stabenow sent a letter to President Trump outlining important priorities for Michigan in any federal infrastructure package developed by Congress or the White House. She pointed to the critical needs of Michigan’s roads and bridges, water and sewer systems, broadband network, harbors on the Great Lakes, and Soo Locks.

Veterans’ health care has been a longstanding priority for Senator Stabenow. She recently introduced the Veterans Deserve Better Act to address serious problems in the federal Veterans Choice Program and announced bipartisan legislation to give veterans the same preventive health insurance coverage as the general public. She has championed the effort to open new and expanded VA clinics across the state, including in Alpena, Bad Axe, Cadillac, Clare, Cheboygan County, Grayling, Oscoda, and Wyoming.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley Statement on the State of the Union Address

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley issued the following statement following President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“President Trump focused on the past year of working to build a safe, strong and successful America in his speech tonight. We should be proud of the fact that Michigan is at the heart of America’s resurgence, and, as the President said, the Motor City’s engines are revving again.

I also appreciated how the President stressed the importance of an all-hands-on-deck approach to the opioid crisis which has become a national emergency, as it is now claiming more lives than car accidents.

I look forward to working with President Trump to continue to help Michigan and our country achieve success in the coming years.”

Walberg Statement on President Trump’s State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C.—Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) released the following statement after President Trump’s first State of the Union address:

“President Trump’s message of growing jobs and paychecks are welcome words for Michigan workers and families who need a break. Thanks to the landmark tax cuts and regulatory relief we enacted into law, the foundation is in place for a booming economy. Hardworking families are already starting to see the benefits—bonuses, pay raises, and increased job creation and investment in our communities. I am also encouraged by the President’s call to find common ground to tackle issues like combating the opioid crisis, improving infrastructure, and expanding rural broadband. Our work is just beginning as we build on these reforms to improve people’s lives and ensure America’s best days are ahead.”

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) issued the following statement after President Trump delivered his State of the Union address:

“At a time when America is deeply divided, it is more important than ever that Members of Congress from both parties come together to tackle the big challenges facing our nation. I hope President Trump will make good on his commitment tonight to work with both Democrats and Republicans to pass bipartisan legislation that will rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and support hard-working American families.

“As the Ranking Member of the Surface Transportation Subcommittee, I’m focused on promoting federal investments to upgrade and modernize our roads, bridges and ports, expand rural broadband networks, and lay the groundwork for smart transportation like connected and self-driving vehicles.

“Although President Trump campaigned on a promise to improve infrastructure, I’m concerned that his barebones infrastructure proposal lacks meaningful federal investments and instead forces cash-strapped state and local governments to make up for the lack of strong federal support or shifts the burden to American people through tolls and fees.

“A robust infrastructure package has the potential to drive innovation and create good-paying jobs in Michigan and across the country. I was honored to have Mike Jackson, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, as my guest this evening to highlight the importance of protecting prevailing wage laws that ensure skilled workers get a fair wage and taxpayers get their money’s worth when infrastructure projects are completed on budget and on time.

“Ensuring workers can earn middle class wages should be part of a comprehensive approach to economic growth that includes boosting our manufacturing sector and fighting unfair trade practices. We need to enforce trade laws and help small businesses take action to protect American workers and ensure our international competitors are not using unfair practices to undercut fair wages, manipulate their currency or restrict access to American-made products in their markets.

“Moving forward, I hope that the President and Republicans in Congress will work in a bipartisan way to address these important economic issues, which means crafting a forward-looking bill that makes significant investments in the critical infrastructure without undercutting fair wages.”

WASHINGTON – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel issued the following statement about President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“President Trump’s first year in office has been marked by policies that uplift the American people, strengthen our nation’s economy, and keep our communities safe,” said Chairwoman McDaniel. “From the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to rebuilding our military and working to defeat terrorism, the President has made the well-being of every single American his priority. He is committed to restoring our depleted infrastructure, securing our borders, and pursuing fair trade deals during his next year in office.”

“President Trump’s speech tonight was a home run. Congress needs to unite behind the President’s vision for a safe, strong, and proud America – now and in the years ahead.”

Chairman Weiser Statement on President Trump’s State of the Union Address

LANSING, Mich., January 30, 2017 – Tuesday evening President Trump delivered his first State of the Union Address laying out his many first-year accomplishments and bold plans for 2018. The following is a statement from Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser about the address:

“In his first year, President Donald Trump has slashed taxes and regulations that held back the American economy, and as a result, we have stronger economic growth and lower unemployment. Abroad, the President has demonstrated to the world that the United States will put the interests of our citizens first, ending the Obama era of ‘go along, to get along’ foreign policy. President Trump is offering Americans continued relief and investment, including over $1 trillion to fix our depleted infrastructure, a plan that will create more jobs and continue to grow our economy. The Michigan Republican Party is proud of the President’s accomplishments and is ready to stand with him on his 2018 agenda. Together we will build a stronger America.”