Truck hauling a tree takes out power lines in Zeeland Twp.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Power is out to a small part of Zeeland Township after a truck carrying a tree took out some power lines.

The incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. along Adams Street. Ottawa County deputies say that the 10-axle refuse hauler was carrying a large tree and branches, some of which were hanging outside of the dump portion of the truck. As the hauler went along Adams, it took out power lines in the 2400 block, 4500 block, 6700 block, 8400 block and 8700 block.

Deputies stopped the hauler from Redline Excavation in Hamilton on 24th Avenue, south of Adams.

Adams is currently closed between 84th Avenue and 24th Avenue for Consumers Energy crews.

No one was injured.