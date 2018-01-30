UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Trump asks for $1.5 trillion for infrastructure

Posted 9:58 PM, January 30, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump claps during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to pass legislation to generate at least $1.5 trillion to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Trump is using his State of the Union address to appeal to Republicans and Democrats to come together to provide the safe, fast, reliable and modern infrastructure that he says the economy needs to thrive and Americans deserve.

The president says every federal dollar should be leveraged by partnering with state and local governments, and tapping private-sector investment where appropriate.

Trump says an infrastructure bill must also streamline the permitting and approval process, getting it down to no more than two years and perhaps even one.

