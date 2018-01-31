Live – Sentencing for Dr. Larry Nassar in Eaton Co.

Daddy-daughter & mother-son date nights happening at Kroc Center

Posted 11:54 AM, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:53AM, January 31, 2018

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is helping fathers, daughters, mothers and sons spend quality time together by hosting date nights.

Fathers and daughters have a date night on Saturday, February 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. The theme is "Enchanted Forest" and will feature dinner, crafts, dancing and more.

Mother Son Date Night will be taking place Saturday, March 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. This date night will be filled with "Color Warz" activities, plus a delicious dinner.

Tickets for both events cost $15 per person.

Register for these events in advance at grkroccenter.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s