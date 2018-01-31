Daddy-daughter & mother-son date nights happening at Kroc Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is helping fathers, daughters, mothers and sons spend quality time together by hosting date nights.

Fathers and daughters have a date night on Saturday, February 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. The theme is "Enchanted Forest" and will feature dinner, crafts, dancing and more.

Mother Son Date Night will be taking place Saturday, March 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. This date night will be filled with "Color Warz" activities, plus a delicious dinner.

Tickets for both events cost $15 per person.

Register for these events in advance at grkroccenter.org.